Dump truck, pickup truck collide in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A head-on collision between a small, utility pickup truck and a loaded dump truck closed Highway 48, between Rigby and Ririe, for about two hours on Friday. No fatalities were reported.

The accident occurred near the Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby, Carl Anderson of the Central Fire District reported.

“Central Fire and QRU, Idaho Falls Ambulance, Rigby City Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and Idaho State Police were dispatched to 641 East 1st South in Rigby,” Anderson told EastIdahoNews.com in a news release.

The drivers were already out of their respective trucks when personnel arrived.

Carl Anderson, Central Fire District

“The drivers of both vehicles were being attended to by a couple of people who witnessed the collision,” he said. Central EMTs and Idaho Falls Ambulance crews took over caring for the drivers.

“One driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in fair condition,” Anderson said. “One patient was treated, monitored and released at the scene.”

The drivers were not identified. Highway 48 remained closed between 4000 East and 4100 East for investigation and cleanup for about two hours.