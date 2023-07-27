Elderly woman killed after being hit by oncoming vehicle in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An 82-year-old woman is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon.

It happened around noon on the Interstate 15 off-ramp near Olive Garden, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

ISP reports a 26-year-old man, whose name was not released, was exiting the offramp in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma. He didn’t stop at the intersection and hit the woman in the crosswalk on a mobility scooter.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identifies the woman as Clarissa Jones of Idaho Falls.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

The crash remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash off Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 12:02 p.m. on the Broadway exit near Olive Garden, according to ISP spokesman Lt. Marvin Crain. There aren’t many details available right now, but Crain did say a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Witnesses report the off ramp is closed, and an EastIdahoNews.com reporter observed an Idaho Falls Animal Services truck on scene.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as we receive it.

Kaitlyn Hart | EastIdahoNews.com

Kaitlyn Hart | EastIdahoNews.com