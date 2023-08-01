Elkhorn Fire in Salmon River corridor now 'extremely active' - East Idaho News

SALMON — The Elkhorn Fire made a significant run on Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Authorities posted an update on Facebook Monday morning stating the fire had grown by about 8,000 to 10,000 acres.

The fire started on the south side of the main Salmon River on July 24 near Campbell’s Ferry inside Payette National Forest. Firefighters are still investigating the cause. On Saturday, officials says the fire “blew up.” Strong winds, difficult terrain and an abundance of fuel all combined to allow the quick growth.

“The fire crossed the river on to the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest and has moved upstream approximately eight miles to Bargamin Creek,” authorities said. “Fortunately, firefighters were prepared for this potential and were able to quickly leave the area along with private landowners for their safety.”

Some ranches were impacted, but to what extent is unclear. All firefighters are safe and accounted for and no other injuries have been reported.

Road, trails and the area east of the Mallard Creek drainage have been temporarily closed, “as far up as Bargamin Creek to north of Bat Point on the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest.”

The trail system to access Campbell’s Ferry from the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness is closed. Forest Service officials advise hikers go over Mosquito Ridge and down to Mackay Bar instead.

As of noon on Monday, boating on the river has been paused between Corn Creek and Vinegar Creek until Wednesday.

A map of the Ekhorn Fire. | Courtesy Livingatlas.arcgis.com

“We are offering boaters affected by this closure a rollover option for next season on the same launch date,” the Forest Service said in a Facebook post.

“Given the uncertainty of when the fire activity will allow for boaters to use the Permitted Salmon River in the near future, we are also offering rollovers to those with trips planned within five days of a closure date,” officials stated.

Authorities will assess the fire activity on an ongoing basis and allow boaters to launch as soon as possible.

Additional firefighters were en route earlier Monday to assist with the blaze.

More information can be found here.