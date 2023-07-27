Local seniors enjoy the 'wild west' in wagon-ride experience of a lifetime - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The tight-knit community of Homestead Assisted Living residents embarked on a captivating adventure recently, stepping back in time to experience the spirit of the wild west in their unique event of an old western wagon ride & shootout.

The participants, dressed in traditional attire, set out on a wagon journey, immersing themselves in a bygone era filled with trappers, preachers, and the legendary Annie Oakley with her astounding trick shots.

As the Homestead residents continued their nostalgic expedition, they were joined by a Pony Express rider on a noble mission to deliver life-saving vaccines to distant destinations. The reenactment brought to life the vital role played by these brave riders in ensuring the well-being of communities in the past.

However, the journey was not without its challenges. Bandits unexpectedly opened fire on the group, adding an element of danger and excitement to the otherwise peaceful expedition. Fortunately, the participants were unharmed, and local lawmen swiftly dealt with the unruly bandits, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Amidst the adventure, the Homestead Residents had the chance to meet a lonely Gold Miner, who shared his expertise in panning for gold, and a trapper who shared some of his home made jerky with them.

Throughout their time in “Clearwater,” the Homestead Residents indulged in various delightful activities. They dressed up in period costumes and captured memories in old-fashioned photographs. The atmosphere was further enriched with the indulgence of homemade doughnuts and sarsaparilla, evoking a sense of authenticity and nostalgia.

The Homestead Residents shared cherished stories about their own grandparents, recounting the tales of their brave ancestors who played a significant role in settling the wild west. The event not only strengthened the bonds within the community but also served as a reminder of the resilience and pioneering spirit of those who laid the foundations for the present-day Homestead Town.