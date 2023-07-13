Monster Truck Grand Nationals will come roaring into Bannock County despite no Holt Arena - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The roar of the engines. The crunch of the smashed cars. Monster trucks will rally in Pocatello, even though the usual venue they use is under construction.

Pocatello will host the Monster Truck Grand Nationals at the Bannock County Event Center Arena over the course of two days and three competitions. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. on July 21, and the other two will be on July 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“If you’re a fan of jaw-dropping stunts, roaring engines and mind-blowing displays of power, this is an experience you won’t want to miss,” said Ed Beckley, CEO and owner of Checkered Flag Promotions.

The event has been held on a single day at the Holt Arena since 1996, but with that under construction, organizers increased the number of competitions to compensate for less seating.

As the crowd listens to the monster truck drivers rev their engines, Beckley said people will feel like they’re on the field driving with them.

“You’re going to put yourself in there and you’ll actually feel an out-of-body experience that you’re driving in that truck and riding real high and jumping and all that. The wow factor is there and they’re going to feel it,” Beckley said.

When the Holt Arena began construction in 2022, there was a question of whether the event would be moved to a new city.

“We had to find a different place, and all the cities across the United States, when they found out we were looking for a place, everybody tried to get us to come to their deal,” Beckley said.

Beckley said that places like Salisbury, Maryland, and all the way to Fort Worth, Texas, asked them if they wanted to bring Grand Nationals to their city.

Checkered Flag thought about it, but Beckley said the company ultimately decided, “No, after 30 years, we need to keep it in Pocatello.”

Bannock County and Checkered Flag discussed solutions, and they decided to hold the event at the Bannock County Event Center.

Beckley said that what informed this decision was, “history, plain and simple.”

“The 10,000 fans that we had at the last show at the Holt Arena, they were devastated that we weren’t going to be there,” Beckley said. “So now, they don’t have to worry about it. They get to see it and they’ve got more choices.”

With more days of competition, monster truck drivers will earn points at each show, which will build on each other until one is crowned champion. It will also be more convenient for people with more showings, especially for those coming out of town.

There are ten “iconic” monster trucks that are set to come roaring into Pocatello. These trucks are Chevrolet USA-1, Dodge Bear Foot, Carolina Crusher, Monster Patrol, Geronimo, Double Trouble, Trouble Maker and Barely Tame.

Beckley said people should, “Prepare for a spectacle of massive proportions, with roaring engines, gravity-defying stunts and fierce competition.”