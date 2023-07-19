Pocatello man gets probation for possessing drugs, a stolen bank card  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor has been placed on felony probation.

Jacob Jedediah Figard, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen bank card, delivery of fentanyl and possession of marijuana as part of a plea deal reached with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, another 10 charges of possessing a stolen bank card, a felony for destruction of evidence, and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia were all dismissed.

Bannock County Chief Deputy Prosecutor JaNiece Price agreed with defense attorney Ashley Lavallee during a Monday sentencing hearing in asking District Judge Javier Gabiola for a sentence of probation. Price said she found Figard “open and honest” during the pre-sentence investigation.

“It was kinda refreshing, in a sense, that he does acknowledge that he does need help,” she said.

After listening to all sides, Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years, opting instead to place Figard on probation.

Figard was arrested in April when an officer patrolling the area of Center Street saw him trying to race another car. After initiating a traffic stop, the officer approached Figard’s car and, according to police reports, could smell marijuana.

While searching Figard’s car, officers found 11 bank cards belonging to another person who told police they did not know the cards were gone and had not permitted Figard to have them. Officers also found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Monday’s sentencing hearing covered two additional 2023 arrests following which Figard pleaded guilty to destruction of evidence and delivery of fentanyl.

During the hearing, LaVallee explained that the delivery charge stemmed from an incident in which Figard sold a single fentanyl pill back to a person from whom he’d purchased it. The public defense attorney also noted that Figard never used the stolen bank card he’d been found in possession of.

Price agreed with both accounts.

The two attorneys also discussed Figard’s need for mental health care — care not provided in prison. According to LaVallee’s understanding, inmates with mental health issues like those afflicting Figard are handled by the inmate being segregated from the rest of the prison population and given medications.

LaVallee and Price agreed that Figard needs more support than would be available in prison.

They also pointed out that Figard has no previous felony charges, nor has he been cited for any issues while at Bannock County Jail.

Though the PSI recommended a rider, LaVallee and Price asked Gabiola for probation, requesting the judge include mandatory mental health treatment in his probation plan.

Gabiola said that it was clear to his court that Figard was facing addiction issues to go along with the mental health issues. But, he added, a lack of previous felony charges and minimal misdemeanor offenses made Figard a viable candidate for probation.

“You can get that treatment you need to address your issues,” Gabiola said.

In addition to the probation, Figard was ordered to pay $5,029.80 in fees, fines, and restitution. He has also been ordered to complete 200 hours of community service. Gabiola provided Figard’s probation officer with 120 days of discretionary jail time.