Pocatello man sent to jail for breaking into home, attacking resident - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who forced his way into a home and beat one of its residents has been ordered to spend six months in jail.

After pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges, court records show that 40-year-old Seth Odell Stacey was ordered to spend 180 days in jail.

Stacey pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and battery as part of a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, his original felony charge of aggravated battery was dismissed.

Stacey was arrested after Pocatello police responded to reports of a physical attack at an apartment on South Von Elm Street.

Officers learned that two men hid near the door of the apartment when a woman knocked. When a resident opened the door, the two men barged in and attacked a different resident.

Neither the victim or witnesses could identify either men or the woman at the time but later found Stacey on Facebook. Police positively identified Stacey as one of the men involved.

Stacey was sentenced to 180 days in jail for each charge, to be served concurrently. He received credit for 32 days time served.

In addition to the jail time, Stacey has been ordered to pay $765 in fees and fines.