'Service to his God, country and community.' Well-known veterans' advocate leaves behind a legacy of faith and devotion - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The community has lost a stalwart advocate for veterans.

Robert “Bob” Jones died on Saturday at the age of 82, leaving family, friends and his community to mourn his loss.

Jones’ life was all about service to his God, country and community.

“Those of us who knew Bob have great respect for his devotion to his faith, family, country and community,” Joe Law, the current commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3012, told EastIdahoNews.com.

Jones served a distinguished 20-year military career in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1983.

“He not only served in Southeast Asia during the challenging Vietnam War era but continued his Air Force career in the following years,” Law noted.

Jones served in the Air Force for 20 years. | Courtesy VFW Post 3012

After his retirement, Jones took a job as a defense contractor with the Royal Saudi Air Force. He met his wife, Carmelita, in Saudi Arabia, and they made their home there until moving back to Rexburg in 1995.

He dedicated more than 20 years to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW 3012 in Rexburg. He and Carmelita would go to Capitol Hill twice a year to help advocate for service members, veterans and their families. Issues they tackled included toxic exposure reform, economic opportunities for veterans, retirement and military personnel benefits, and health care reforms.

Robert ‘Bob’ Jones and his wife, Carmelita. | Courtesy VFW 3012

Idaho political leaders commented on Jones’ passing on social media:

Gov. Brad Little: “Bob was an incredible supporter of the military and veterans. Idaho veterans were all beneficiaries of his and Carmelita’s leadership — both in Idaho and on the national level. A great Idahoan.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Bob’s passing. The world is certainly a better place today because of Bob Jones and his life of service.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo: “His service in the U.S. Air Force, as a leader of the VFW, and as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints left an indelible mark on everything and every life he encountered.”

Local veterans were impressed by Jones’ service as well.

“He contributed countless hours to recruit, support, motivate, care, love, lead us and at times give us a swift kick to keep us going forward,” VFW Post 3012 said in a tribute on its Facebook page. “He was there for almost every holiday, flag raising, parade and flag ceremony that we can remember while his health allowed.”

He was also a member of the Madison County Republican Central Committee and served as the military liaison board member for the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce, according to his obituary.

Jones always wanted to leave this world a better place than he had found it, his obituary noted. His influence has been felt in the Rexburg community and across the entire state.

David Hiebert, one of Post 3012’s members, recalled a recent conversation he had with Jones, “about a myriad of life’s complexities and challenges.”

“He told me, ‘David, I flew countless times into battle to fight our wars. Do you know what I found every single time? In combat, when you’re over the target, the opposition increases with more enemy aircraft, missiles and anti-aircraft fire. It’s then that you have to stay strong and finish.’ No matter the challenge, Bob wanted to ensure that I knew I could finish, no matter the opposition,” Hiebert said.

His funeral was Thursday. You can watch it here.