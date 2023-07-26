There’s a job fair in Idaho Falls with more than 50 employers on Wednesday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS— Looking for a job? Look no further because an outdoor job fair with more than 50 employers will be in Idaho Falls on Wednesday.

The Idaho Department of Labor will host a job fair featuring employers in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas.

The fair will take place in the Idaho Falls Walmart parking lot at 500 South Utah Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below is a list of some of the employers that will be there.

Advanced Home Services

Amazon

American Fabrication

American Staffing

Army National Guard

BioTouch

Carpenters Union

Carpenters/Mill Wright Union

Community Council of Idaho

Department of Transportation

East Idaho Credit Union

East Idaho Youth Homes

EasterSeals/Goodwill

Elwood Staffing

Equus

Express Employment

HK Contractors

Idaho Department of Transportation

Idaho Rural Water Association

Inspire Human Services

Iron Workers Union

JATC Electrical

Local News 8

Melaleuca

Mentor Idaho

Naval Nuclear Laboratory

Pearl Supportive Living

Plumbers and Pipefitters Union

Premier Technology

Sage Truck Driving

School District 93

Shoshone Bannock Department of Corrections

Shoshone-Bannock Casino-Hotel

Spudnik

Teton Stagelines

Tobin Restoration

TruLeap

TSA

Two State Roofing

Ulta Beauty

University of Idaho

Walmart- People Partner for Southeast Idaho

Western Transport

WorkSteer Staffing

Yellowstone Plastics/Volm

Job seekers are asked to bring resumes, be prepared to meet employers and be interviewed. If you have any questions or need more information, you can contact Idahofallsmail@labor.idaho.gov or (208) 557-2500 ext. 2848.