There’s a job fair in Idaho Falls with more than 50 employers on Wednesday - East Idaho News

There’s a job fair in Idaho Falls with more than 50 employers on WednesdayPublished at
IDAHO FALLS— Looking for a job? Look no further because an outdoor job fair with more than 50 employers will be in Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
The Idaho Department of Labor will host a job fair featuring employers in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg areas.
The fair will take place in the Idaho Falls Walmart parking lot at 500 South Utah Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Below is a list of some of the employers that will be there.
- Advanced Home Services
- Amazon
- American Fabrication
- American Staffing
- Army National Guard
- BioTouch
- Carpenters Union
- Carpenters/Mill Wright Union
- Community Council of Idaho
- Department of Transportation
- East Idaho Credit Union
- East Idaho Youth Homes
- EasterSeals/Goodwill
- Elwood Staffing
- Equus
- Express Employment
- HK Contractors
- Idaho Department of Transportation
- Idaho Rural Water Association
- Inspire Human Services
- Iron Workers Union
- JATC Electrical
- Local News 8
- Melaleuca
- Mentor Idaho
- Naval Nuclear Laboratory
- Pearl Supportive Living
- Plumbers and Pipefitters Union
- Premier Technology
- Sage Truck Driving
- School District 93
- Shoshone Bannock Department of Corrections
- Shoshone-Bannock Casino-Hotel
- Spudnik
- Teton Stagelines
- Tobin Restoration
- TruLeap
- TSA
- Two State Roofing
- Ulta Beauty
- University of Idaho
- Walmart- People Partner for Southeast Idaho
- Western Transport
- WorkSteer Staffing
- Yellowstone Plastics/Volm
Job seekers are asked to bring resumes, be prepared to meet employers and be interviewed. If you have any questions or need more information, you can contact Idahofallsmail@labor.idaho.gov or (208) 557-2500 ext. 2848.