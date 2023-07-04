You have to see this! Couple reunited on stage during Luke Bryan concert - East Idaho News

A couple is reunited during a Luke Bryan concert. | Courtesy Luke Bryan Instagram

GRAB A TISSUE — A popular country artist used one of his hit songs to reunite a soldier and his wife on stage at his concert.

The touching moment happened at a Luke Bryan concert on June 16 in Darien Center, New York, and a video of it was shared by the country superstar on Instagram. It’s been viewed almost 2 million times, and I promise it’s worth watching.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO.

“Shannon,” Bryan said as he pointed into the crowd of thousands of people. “You’re Shannon, right?”

He then goes on to explain to the crowd the woman’s husband has been fighting over seas for a couple years.

“I want to get her to help me,” he explained. “Come up here with me right now.”

Fans and security help lift Shannon, who was standing near the front, across the gate and on to the stage.

Bryan sings part of his patriotic song “Country On” as she walks up to him. He gives Shannon a hug and continues to sing, but what she didn’t realize was her husband was about to surprise her on stage.

As soon as the audience sees him heading towards her, they erupt in excitement and the woman turns around to see her husband in military uniform, within arms reach.

The two of them embrace as Bryan and his fans smile and cheer watching the heartwarming moment unfold. Bryan then hugs the two of them and sings his lyrics into the microphone, “I said hey, hey USA” while the couple puts their hands in the air in celebration.