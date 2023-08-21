Arby's on 17th Street in Idaho Falls reopens after six week closure - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Lovers of roast beef sandwiches and Curly Fries have a reason to smile Monday as Arby’s at 17th Street and Channing Way is back open.

The fast food eatery near the Grand Teton Mall closed six weeks ago for major renovations inside and outside the restaurant.

“Arby’s requires us to do a full remodel every 20 years so it was time,” says Amanda Rowley, one of the restaurant owners. “We gave it a complete makeover, it’s lighter and brighter and our customers are going to feel that it’s way more open.”

Customers enjoy eating at Arby’s in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Rowley and her parents also own the Arby’s on Broadway Avenue in Idaho Falls. That restaurant was renovated about six years ago.

The 17th Street location opened to the public Monday with the full menu being offered with boneless wings and hush puppies being served for a limited time.

“We’re super excited to be back open and are ready for everyone to come in and give it a try,” Rowley says.