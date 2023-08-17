City of Iona: Don’t water your lawn - East Idaho News

IONA — An emergency declaration is in place in a local city, and officials are asking people not to water their lawns.

On Tuesday, the city of Iona issued an emergency declaration to suspend all agricultural water use, including sprinkler systems, until the following week on Aug. 21.

“We have taken the Iona Road water tank offline for emergency maintenance. This does not affect the health and safety of our residents, as all water tests have remained positive,” the declaration on the city’s website reads.

City office members said the tank needed maintenance due to a rattling sound that was heard, and they wanted to make sure there were no issues in the future with the water.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these repairs,” the declaration said.

If there are any questions, people are asked to contact the city office at (208) 523-5600.

If people in the city of Iona want to know when the issue has been resolved or receive emergency alerts and severe weather warnings, the city can text you. Sign up for AlertSense by clicking here.