Disney on Ice bringing Mickey's Search Party to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Disney On Ice is coming to Idaho Falls for the first time in a series of shows scheduled at Hero Arena in the Mountain America Center next spring.

Mickey’s Search Party will feature “compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers” during performances from March 14-17.

“Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic,” a news release says. “Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.”

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Fans can sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code here.