Dump truck tangles in power lines, snaps poles - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — No one was injured when a dump truck snagged power lines Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The truck is part of the asphalt repaving project taking place on Kearney Avenue, said Eric Grossarth, spokesman for the city of Idaho Falls. The driver of the truck was working with the bed elevated when it hit the electrical lines a few blocks from Woodruff Avenue.

“It hit a line and two power poles are broken,” Grossarth told EastIdahoNews.com.

Courtesy of Dillan Mayes

The road is currently blocked off while Idaho Falls Power crews assess the damage and decide on repairs. The power remains on for the area, but that may change.

“There may need to be brief outages while repairs are being made,” Grossarth said.

Officials are asking that people avoid the area. The electrical lines are still energized and pose a safety risk.