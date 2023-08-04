Capriotti's menu helps customers find the perfect sandwich - East Idaho News

AMMON – The highlight of Ruffin Baird’s extensive restaurant experience are the years he’s spent working at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based eatery opened on May 25 at 2565 East 17th Street in Ammon. It includes a menu of 26 different sandwiches, including the Capastrami filled with hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, crunchy coleslaw and Russian dressing. Another popular sandwich is The Bobbie, which Baird describes as “Thanksgiving on a bun.” It’s served with slow-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, handmade stuffing and mayo.

There’s also the classic cheesesteak sandwich with steak, mushrooms, onions, white American cheese and your choice of hot or sweet peppers.

The Classic cheesesteak sandwich at Capriotti’s. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

It has three sandwiches made with Wagyu beef as well provided by Snake River Farms in Blackfoot.

EastIdahoNews.com sampled the Bobbie and classic cheesesteak sandwiches and the Ruffins’ variation of the Capastrami adapted for french fries instead of a bun. Watch it in the video above.

Bringing Capriotti’s to eastern Idaho is a dream come true for Baird. After working for Jimmy John’s for 12 years, he worked at Capriotti’s elsewhere for a short time. He and his wife, Shannielle, have been working to open their own location and bring the brand to this side of the state for the last year and a half.

“We pooled our money, her more than me,” Ruffin says of his wife. “She supported me 100% (in my goal) and we were able to become the franchisees for eastern Idaho.”

And it seems to be off to a good start.

What Ruffin likes about Capriotti’s is the quality and flavor. The fact that it’s a “new and young franchise” means there is “a lot of potential for growth,” he says.

“Thanks to East Butte Group. They’re my construction team and they did a beautiful job on building this,” says Ruffin.

Capriotti’s was founded in 1976 by siblings Lois and Alan Margolet, according to the company’s website. There are 112 locations across the U.S.

Shannielle and Ruffin Baird inside Capriotii’s Sandwich Shop. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Though the Baird’s have lived in eastern Idaho for many years, both are transplants to the area. Ruffin grew up in Washington, and Shannielle moved to the area from Oklahoma during her senior year of high school. Shannielle works as a nurse practitioner full time and helps out with the restaurant on the side.

“I had a lot of support reaching my dreams, and I want to help him (Ruffin) reach his,” she says.

Over the next several years, Ruffin is planning to open two additional locations somewhere between Rexburg and Pocatello. Capriotti’s is involved in another brand called Wing Zone, which is similar to Wing Stop. He’s considering bringing this concept to the area as well, depending on how things go with the Ammon store.

Capriotti’s is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.