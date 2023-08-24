East Idaho native Adrian Ropp, a Disney artist and comic book writer, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Adrian Ropp is a 30-year entertainment industry veteran who has worked in film, games and comics. He is probably best known for his video game work for the acclaimed franchises Disney Infinity and Hogwarts Legacy. For Disney Infinity, he wrote new adventures for Mickey Mouse, Cars, Monsters University, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He is also a prolific comic book writer and artist.

Adrian grew up in eastern Idaho and recently had a life-saving kidney transplant. He’s on the road to recovery and I had a great time asking him these questions:

At what age did you start drawing? Have you always liked to draw?

How did you get your start in working on video games?

Do you have a favorite project you’ve worked on?

How did you feel the first time you got a call to work with Disney?

You are from Blackfoot. For young people in small towns who want to be artists and animators, how did you find opportunities to grow your skills?

My family met you at Retro X in Idaho Falls. You travel to a lot of Comic Cons and other conventions. Is there a favorite place you have visited?

Being from Blackfoot, did you ever work on spud harvest, and what is your favorite way to have a potato?

BONUS QUESTION

What’s a piece of advice you can share with me?

Watch my entire interview with Adrian in the video player above and learn more about him on his website.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.