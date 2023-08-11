Family of Utah man killed by FBI says they are 'shocked and devastated' - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — The family of Craig Deeluew Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents serving a search and arrest warrant Wednesday, say they are “shocked and devastated” over what they say was a “senseless and tragic killing.”

“The Craig Robertson we knew was a kind and generous person who was always willing to assist another in need, even when advanced age, limited mobility and other physical challenges made it more difficult and painful for him to do so,” a statement from the family reads.

FBI agents descended on Robertson’s home, 342 N. 1170 West in Provo, shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday to serve arrest and search warrants tied to federal charges filed Tuesday of making interstate threats, making threats against federal law enforcement and making threats against the president.

Nyla Rollins, a neighbor of Robertson, told KSL-TV that she heard a series of large booms as agents began to enter Robertson’s home. She said she heard Robertson tell authorities that he would not leave the home shortly before gunfire broke out. Robertson, 75, was shot and killed at some point during the raid. The FBI has not said what prompted agents to shoot Robertson.

The charges were filed a day after Robertson wrote he would be, “Digging out my old ghille suit and cleaning the out off the M-24 sniper rifle. Welcom, buffoon-in-chief,” in reaction to President Joe Biden’s trip to Utah. The president arrived in Utah hours after the shooting.

The charging document also outlines previous posts on Robertson’s social media page that mention carrying out violent acts against other political figures. The documents indicate that the FBI had been tracking Robertson’s posts since at least March.

Cooper Robinson, who lives in the neighborhood and heard the incident, said Wednesday that Robertson was a “big storyteller” who liked “the attention of big stories,” but he didn’t think of him as a threat. Other neighbors were also shocked when they learned about Robertson’s social media posts.

Robertson’s family wrote Thursday that his online posts were “intemperate at times,” but they assert that he hasn’t and would never “commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement.”

“As an elderly — and largely homebound-man, there was very little he could do but exercise his First Amendment right to free speech and voice his protest in what has become the public square of our age — the internet and social media,” they wrote.

They added that Robertson was active in his local church congregation and “loved this country with all his heart.”

Many of the posts on Robertson’s page, however, appeared threatening. One posted Tuesday said: “In my dream, I see Joe Biden’s body in a dark corner of a DC parking garage with his head severed and lying in a huge puddle of blood. Hoorah.” Another asked whether a sniper would take out Biden during his Utah visit.

The federal complaint against him says the posts “show Robertson’s intent to kill … Pres. Joe Biden.” One post from September says: “The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe, then Kamala!!”

Wednesday’s incident has sparked all sorts of reactions and debate online; however, the family said they “hold no personal animosity” toward the agents who carried out the raid. They called on the public to respect their privacy while they grieve.