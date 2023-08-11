Lots of fun to be had at the Fremont County Fair - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County Fair is underway in the small community of St. Anthony. Festivities are winding down, but there’s still a lot of fun to be had, fair organizers say.

Heath Wade and his wife Chayna have been on the fair board for three years and are excited to help bring the fair to the community again this year. For them, the fair is more than just food and vendors.

“Everything about a small-town fair is community,” says Heath. “It’s everybody coming together to make it happen. … I love it. It’s the best thing ever.”

The Fremont County Fair has been a part of St. Anthony’s landscape for over 100 years. The small-town community pride is evident as you take in the hand-stitched blankets, carefully-baked goods and lovingly-preserved jams and jellies. But there are a few events unique to Fremont County.

The antique tractor show is a tradition almost as old as the fair itself — one fair-goers and organizers are enthusiastic about.

“It is a very much a St. Anthony thing,” Heath says with a laugh.

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Dozens of antique tractors are proudly displayed side-by-side. They have been lovingly restored or carefully preserved.

“We’ve got people from all over Idaho to bring (tractors) here. … some of these are a hundred years old. Some of these, they only made 150 of, and … you’ve seen them in magazines, but you haven’t seen them in person, so it’s a lot of fun,” Heath says.

Friday’s events will include stock dog demonstrations and the Rex Miller Memorial Horseshoe Competition — another Fremont County favorite.

“That’s a big deal,” says Heath. “A lot of people show up and have a good time.”

“They’ll be here till midnight,” Chayna adds.

“Oh yeah — midnight, one o’clock in the morning,” Heath agrees.

Saturday will kick off with the buyers’ breakfast at 10:30 a.m., followed by the FFA/4-H livestock awards and market sale. Heath and Chayna say there is still room for buyers at the auction.

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

“If you’re looking to help a good cause, we’d be happy to have you,” Heath says.

The fair will end with a bang on Saturday evening with a concert by Utah-based country singer Chris Petersen, of America’s Got Talent fame.

Chris Petersen | Courtesy Chris Petersen

Vendors and food trucks will be available both days (they have more this year than ever, says Heath), as well as games and bouncy-houses for the kids to enjoy. And the tractors will be on display, too.

Admission to the fair is free; however, tickets for the Chris Petersen concert are selling for $15. Those will be available at the gate. The Fremont County Fairgrounds are located at 2350 Airport Road in St. Anthony. For a complete schedule of events, click here.