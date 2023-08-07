GALLERY: Photos from Saturday's impressive thunderstorm - East Idaho News

Saturday’s thunderstorm put on quite a show for eastern Idaho residents. Take a look at these stunning photos and watch a breathtaking video in the player above.

Amy Wilker

Ashli Denise

Brooke Lambert

Cherie Seward

George Janet Giannini

Heather Hunsaker Schultz

HeatherAngel Mercer Patty

Clint Croft

Jeff Bean

Lacey Jacobson