I-15 resurfacing work to begin north of Rose on Monday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

POCATELLO —- Beginning Monday August 7, the Idaho Transportation Department will be resurfacing Interstate 15 from the Rose Interchange, seven miles north to North Lava Rocks. Crossovers will be used to move traffic to the other side of the interstate while work is being done. Motorists should expect reduced speeds during construction. Construction will pause each Friday morning to accommodate weekend traffic.

Work will continue until September 1 when it will be paused for a week to accommodate increased traffic during the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Afterward, the project will resume for four additional weeks.