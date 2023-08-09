INL intern developing virtual reality technology to transfer radioactive waste - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – In just a few years, an intern has taken his interest in computer science to the next level in the EM program supporting contractors at DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory Site with virtual reality and other technologies.

Rajit Nilkar, a 19-year-old student at Idaho State University, is currently supporting the Calcine Retrieval Project (CRP), one of the most high-profile missions of EM and cleanup contractor Idaho Environmental Coalition at the INL Site.

CRP is tasked with developing technologies to retrieve 220 cubic meters of a granulated high-level radioactive waste called calcine from four stainless-steel storage bins and transfer the material to another storage bin. The emptied bins would then be closed under federal regulations. The waste was generated during decontamination activities following historic spent nuclear fuel reprocessing runs.

As evidenced by presentations at the Waste Management Symposium in Phoenix, Arizona, each year, the role of virtual reality, robotics and other technologies will continue to grow in the EM cleanup program across the DOE complex.

At the former Fuel Reprocessing Restoration Facility, the site of a full-scale calcine bin set mockup, Idaho Environmental Coalition intern Rajit Nilkar inspects the calcine simulant used for testing retrieval equipment developed by the project’s engineers. | Courtesy Erik Simpson

Last summer, Nilkar supported another INL contractor. He worked with mixed reality, which includes the merging of virtual reality with real-world surroundings. That role positioned him well for his current job with the CRP where he works on human-machine interface (HMI) for a 40-foot-tall bin mockup at the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center. CRP engineers are developing and testing retrieval technologies on the bin mockup.

HMI is the hardware or software through which an operator interacts with a controller. It can range from a control panel with buttons and indicator lights to an industrial computer that runs HMI software.

“HMI controls make the operations more user-friendly for the operators,” Nilkar said. “That’s the objective.”

In the mockup, operators work with valves and pressured systems. HMI controls will make it easier to control the whole system, Nilkar said.

“The good part is the controls are up and running,” he added.

Operators can make changes to the system manually or automatically. Nilkar’s job is to develop code for the HMI.

To prepare for his challenging role, Nilkar researched how the software works by watching videos on the internet.

The system is undergoing testing and Nilkar’s mentor Ed Harlow has given him constructive suggestions for improvement. That feedback will allow him to fine-tune the controls for the operators.

Working with the CRP has allowed Nilkar to follow through on his interest in technology.

“I’ve always been fascinated in how technology works,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in how code works in robots.”

Away from work, Nilkar said he likes to lift weights at a local gym, prepare for his sophomore year and watch European soccer.

He expressed interest in working full-time for the CRP or another project within the cleanup program following graduation.