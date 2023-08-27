Look Up Tour with Will Graham coming to Idaho Falls next month - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center & Hero Arena:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Look Up Tour with Will Graham is a free, family-friendly event coming to Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on September 23 and 24.

The event will feature music from top Christian bands, special events for children and teens, and messages from evangelist Will Graham of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. It is open to everybody and all are welcome to attend.

– Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.: KidzFest is a free event tailored just for children (toddlers through elementary school) and their families, featuring bounce houses, face painting, and games. The program will include live music by Rend Collective, an interactive video called The Quest, and a short message of hope from Will Graham. Student Night – Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.: Primarily geared to young people (but free and open to everyone), Student Night at the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour will feature music by Dove Award-nominated folk-rock band Rend Collective, and an inspiring message of hope in Jesus Christ from evangelist Will Graham.

– Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.: Primarily geared to young people (but free and open to everyone), Student Night at the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour will feature music by Dove Award-nominated folk-rock band Rend Collective, and an inspiring message of hope in Jesus Christ from evangelist Will Graham. Family Night – Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.: Free, family-friendly and open to everybody, Family Night at the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour will feature music from Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Crowder and popular Latin worship leader Christine D’Clario. Evangelist Will Graham will share a Gospel message of hope in Jesus Christ.

Learn more at https://lookuptour.org/idahofalls.