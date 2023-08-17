Man killed in Canyon County motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 11:37 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Cleveland Boulevard and South 5th Avenue, in Canyon County.

A 62-year-old male, of Nampa, was traveling eastbound on Caldwell Boulevard on a Honda VTX1800 motorcycle. A 35-year-old male, of Ontario, Oregon, and his 28-year-old female passenger, of Caldwell, were traveling northbound on South 5th Avenue, in a 2010 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Toyota stopped at the stop sign on South 5th Avenue. Then he failed to yield to through traffic on Cleveland Boulevard and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Honda succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not transported and were wearing seatbelts.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.