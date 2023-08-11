Man transported to hospital after crashing into Papa Murphy’s in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital after crashing into Papa Murphy’s Friday morning.

Officers from the Rigby Police Department responded to the crash around 1:40 a.m. off 200 East Main Street in Rigby.

“A vehicle was traveling southbound on Farnsworth (Way) at a high rate of speed and missed a corner and hit a street light then continued through the parking lot at Papa Murphy’s and went into the front side of the building,” Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer told EastIdahoNews.com.

Fullmer said there was only one person inside the vehicle and he was transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Colton Jensen, a manager at Papa Murphy’s, said he was called into work around 2 a.m. and found a hole in the side of the building. He told EastIdahoNews.com that the business is closed for the foreseeable future.

Fullmer said there is an “extensive amount” of damage to the Papa Murphy’s building. No one was inside the business at the time.

“We suspect alcohol is involved, but the investigation is continuing,” Fullmer added.

There’s a restoration company on scene as of Friday morning.

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com