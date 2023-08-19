Motorcyclist severely injured in crash on I-84 - East Idaho News

CANYON COUNTY — A Nampa man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 84 in Canyon County Friday night.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m., according to Idaho State Police.

A 49-year-old male, of Nampa, was stopped on the left shoulder of the interstate, according to a news release. He was on a Yamaha motorcycle.

A Kuna man driving an Audi side-swiped the motorcycle and its driver. He then swerved to the right and hit a Toyota RAV4.

“The Audi and Toyota came to rest on the right shoulder, and the Yamaha and driver came to rest on the left shoulder,” officials said.

The Nampa man was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The drivers of the Audi and Toyota were not transported. They were both wearing seatbelts.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.