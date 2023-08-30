Multiple power outages impacting eastern Idaho Tuesday night - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Several thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers in Ammon, Menan and Terreton were without electricity on Tuesday after 7:30 p.m. The largest outage was in Ammon — where over 2,000 customers didn’t have power.

Additionally, there was a large outage for Idaho Power customers in Blackfoot and Springfield at around the same time. About 1,300 customers in the Bingham County area were without electricity.

Crews are working to corrected all the outages. The cause of the blackouts were because of stormy and windy weather in eastern Idaho during the evening.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the power companies for more information and will update if we learn more.

Power was expected to be restored by 9 p.m. in most areas, although it may be longer in some areas.