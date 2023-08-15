New Wendy's opening in Rexburg this week - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Wendy’s plans to open a new location in Rexburg this week.

The fast-food chain at 240 East Moody Road will begin serving square hamburgers, spicy nuggets, fries and Frostys beginning Thursday.

“This restaurant will be built in this specific location with our customers in mind,” said Robert Pincock, Franchise Co-owner. “We believe our fans will be delighted by our breakfast menu, by the fresh look and feel and the contactless pick-up and curbside options we offer when they dine with their family and friends.”

The location will offer breakfast, coffee and a Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage dispenser. The interior footprint is designed to have a lower impact on the environment, and showcases open, bright dining areas with multiple seating options and Wi-Fi.

“Our ultimate goal is for our customers to have an easy, fast and tailored dining experience while enjoying the fresh-made, craveable Wendy’s food they love. We think they will find that at this new Wendy’s,” Todd Ricks, Franchise Co-owner said.