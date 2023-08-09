One man hospitalized after airplane crash in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A pilot was hospitalized after an airplane crash at the Rigby Airport on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at about 6:25 p.m. on the airport runway located at 136 North Yellowstone Highway.

Central Fire Department Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com that shortly after taking off, the pilot experienced sputtering in his engine, and attempted to make a landing. The pilot tipped the wing hitting the runway during the landing causing severe damage to the aircraft, according to witnesses.

Anderson said witnesses attributed the crash to a mechanical failure.

A small fire started immediately following the crash, but was quickly extinguished by bystanders.

The pilot was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Anderson said he was in fair condition, and was conscious and talking when emergency personal were treating him.

More details about the single-engine aircraft were not immediately available.

