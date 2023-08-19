Plummer man killed while walking on US-95 - East Idaho News

MOSCOW — A 34-year-old Plummer man was struck and killed as he walked on U.S. Highway 95 on Friday evening, say officials.

The vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Friday near U.S. Highway 95 and Desmet Road in Benewah County, between Moscow and Coeur d’Alene, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 64-year-old man from Post Falls was driving a semi-truck north when he struck the Plummer man. He was in the northbound lane of US-95 when he was hit, officials said.

“The roadway was blocked for approximately three-and-a-half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and investigate this incident,” police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.