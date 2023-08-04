Two speak opposing proposed Pocatello budget plan during public forum - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — As the Pocatello City Council works toward finalizing the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, it held an open forum for comments from the public Thursday night.

Both city residents who took the opportunity to speak did so in opposition to the proposed budget plan. Lydia Noble and Heather Disselkoen, who together run the Facebook page Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, addressed their issues with the budget plan.

The public forum was opened after the city’s chief financial officer, Gene Hill, gave the council, which was absent two members — Scott Marchand and Corey Mangum — a quick rundown.

Costs are up across the board, Hill said, from material to energy prices. This supports a property tax hike near the maximum allowed 3%.

“We have to raise taxes, in order to maintain the basic service levels,” Hill said.

Noble and Disselkoen used their allotted three minutes to move quickly through varying points of contention.

Noble, who first thanked the council for its work toward the proposed budget plan, spoke about her time at INL, where she was part of budget negotiations. They are called negotiations, she said, because there must be discussions about limiting spending in some areas to create money for other areas.

“I’ve heard little to no discussions during these budget meetings about where cuts could be made,” she said. … “I’m not hearing a concerted effort to save money.”

The proposed budget plan includes 12 new full-time city positions, an 11.4% salary increase for Mayor Brian Blad and the council members and $100,000 for city branding. Also included in the budget plan is the devotion of $7,925,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Ross Park Slide and development of a pickle ball court.

Noble suggested that too many necessary projects were “left on the table,” she said.

Needed maintenance not included in the budget plan was something Disselkoen also addressed. A new roof at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex and replacing a non-functional elevator at the Marshall Public Library were among those she mentioned directly.

Disselkoen also questioned the council moving money from the general fund — or operating budget — to Fund 78 — which amounts to an emergency savings account — without a formal motion and vote.

Though the council did not offer an explanation about moving funds without a public motion and vote, Hill explained that Fund 78 requires money for emergencies that are to be expected. As an example, he offered the HVAC system at City Hall, which is dated and could malfunction at any time.

Following comments from Noble and Disselkoen, the public forum was closed and the current proposed budget plan was moved on for further discussion and eventual adoption. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1, which means an approved budget plan must be in place before then.

The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 17, beginning at 6 p.m., inside council chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

Notes

Some in attendance at Thursday’s meeting were holding signs demanding public comment be brought back to city council meetings.

In February, the “Items from the Audience” agenda item was permanently removed from the council’s agendas going forward. Blad said in a statement provided to EastIdahoNews.com that the council’s inability to address concerns brought during that portion of meetings was the reason for the cancellation of that portion of meetings.

Dozens of residents gathered inside council chambers and an overflow area in the City Hall lobby at the first meeting following the decision to voice their frustrations.

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Signs have been present at many of the meetings since, including Thursday night. One of the signs read:

“Differing opinions belong in public forums.”