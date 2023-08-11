Want to try crawfish for the first time? This Saturday is your chance. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local business is giving people the chance to try crawfish — which look like small lobsters — at a free event this weekend.

An Idaho Falls company called Crayster is putting on the event “Crayster Days Crawfish Boil.” It is free to attend, eat and enjoy. It will be located at the Blacktail Recreation Area at Ririe Reservoir near Idaho Falls from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

There is a $5 entry fee to get into the park.

“We team together with a bunch of fishermen and our company donates most of the supplies. All of the butter, sausage and shrimp and everything that you boil with the crawfish,” said Mike Burrell, the majority company owner of Crayster.

Crawfish, also known as crayfish or crawdads, are found throughout Idaho. One of the owners of Crayster — Jerry Struhs — told EastIdahoNews.com that he would be catching crawfish throughout the week for the boil out on the Snake River.

This is what the boil looks like. | Courtesy Mike Burrell

“The Snake River — there’s just billions of crawfish in it and the lakes and rivers. People are just shocked when they watch our underwater videos and they are just everywhere,” said Burrell.

Mike Burrell with a crawfish. | Courtesy Mike Burrell

Crayster is a local company that builds and sells professional-grade crawfishing gear. Along with Burrell and Struhs, Chad Wheeler and Jake Burrell are also owners. Most of the business is online, but they also sell equipment inside Guns N’ Gear. Crayster has multiple YouTube videos, with some having millions of views. Anyone can learn tips on how to go crawfishing and how to boil the caught crawfish. Click here.

The event that is scheduled for this Saturday started about eight years ago as an idea to bring people together. It’s grown bigger and bigger each year.

“Our first year, we had maybe 15 or 20 people go. Then the second year, we had 45 people show up,” Struhs said. “I didn’t think we would ever have more than 100 people. The last two or three years, we have averaged 400.”

Reporter Andrea Olson, right, and her husband Tyler Ogden hold crawfish from Crayster. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Struhs explained that the event lets people learn about crawfishing and gives them the opportunity to experience what the actual crawfish tastes like.

“The claw meat is like crab meat and the tail meat is a lot like a lobster to shrimp kind of taste,” Struhs said. “We help people crack meat out of the shells.”

Jerry Struhs holding crawfish. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Not only will there be at least 400 to 500 pounds of crawfish served, there will also be corn, sausage, potatoes and shrimp seasoned with a delicious spice mix that will bring a smoky, citrus, Louisiana-style Creole flavor.

“If you want to bring a side, you can but you are not obligated. We have people bring their own drinks and we are bringing lots of chairs and tables, but there’s so many people. If they want to bring a blanket or some chairs, that’s also recommended,” said Burrell.

It’s a great event that Struhs, Burrell and the business look forward to each year.

“I’ve always called it like a family reunion of community strangers because people end up becoming friends,” Struhs added.