Woman escapes makeshift cinder block 'dungeon' in Oregon, and FBI believes there are more victims in other states - East Idaho News

(CNN) — After a woman escaped from a makeshift “dungeon” made of cinder blocks in a man’s Oregon home, the FBI says it is looking for additional victims in other states.

The man, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi, was taken into federal custody on suspicion of kidnapping across state lines after a woman from Seattle escaped from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, according to a news release from the FBI Portland Field Office. The woman also claimed she was sexually assaulted, the FBI said.

Zuberi, who has lived in at least 10 different states since 2016, has been linked to violent assaults in at least four different states, according to the FBI. Investigators have reason to believe there could be several other victims, the agency said. He was indicted by a grand jury in Oregon on one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity, court documents filed Wednesday show.

Zuberi’s attorney, Heather Fraley, told CNN she had no comment Wednesday afternoon.

On July 15, Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls to Seattle where he posed as an undercover police officer to solicit the services of a prostitute, according to the FBI’s news release. The victim said Zuberi pointed a Taser at her, placed her in handcuffs and leg irons and then put her in the back seat of his car, the FBI said.

“Zuberi told the victim she was under arrest,” the Klamath Falls Police Department said in a news release. “The victim reported Zuberi had a firearm, police patches, a taser, and other law enforcement equipment.”

He then drove back to his Klamath Falls home – more than 450 miles away – stopping on the way to sexually assault her, the victim told detectives, the news release said.

At one point during the drive, the woman noticed a map application on the suspect’s cell phone that indicated they were 2 hours and four minutes away from the set destination, according to an affidavit reviewed by CNN. The woman “knew at that point that Zuberi was not a police officer and that she was being kidnapped,” the affidavit says.

Upon arriving at the home, he placed the woman in “a makeshift cell he had constructed in his garage” made of cinder blocks and a metal door that was locked from the outside and left her there, the FBI said.

The woman told authorities she repeatedly banged on the door until she was able to break her way out of the cell, the news release said.

“The victim said she knew Zuberi would kill her if she stayed in the room,” police said. “The victim began punching the security screen door. The victim was able to break the welds on the screen door and pull the metal screen material down. The victim then climbed through a small opening in the door and escaped.”

The woman flagged down a local motorist who called 911, according to the FBI. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where detectives responded to a report of a rape victim, according to Klamath Falls police.

Police later located “blood on the wooden fence” the woman had climbed over during her escape, the affidavit says.

Detectives tracked down Zuberi using cell phone technology a few hours later in Reno, Nevada, where he was taken into custody after a standoff, police said. Zuberi was taken into custody at a Walmart parking lot, the affidavit said.

“Due to the real possibility this was not Zuberi’s first crime of this nature the FBI was requested,” police said.

Police obtained a search warrant on July 16 and located the makeshift cell and other items, including the victim’s purse in Zuberi’s garage, according to the affidavit.

Suspect targeted sex workers, roommates, FBI says

“We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities,” Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said in the release. “While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to several violent assaults in at least four states and we believe there may be many more.”

The FBI said it believes Zuberi targeted sex workers or roommates in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada between August 2016 and July 2023.

Zuberi – who also goes by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi – is believed to have various methods to “gain control of his victims,” including putting drugs in their drinks, posing as a police officer and soliciting the services of sex workers before “violently sexually assaulting them,” according to the FBI.

“Some of the encounters may have been filmed to make it appear as if the assault was consensual,” the FBI said. “The victims are threatened with retaliation if they notify the police.”

The bureau is asking for the public’s help as it seeks more potential victims and additional information about Zuberi.

CNN reached out to the Federal Public Defender District of Oregon’s office in Medford, which did not have a comment on the case.