Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after I-90 wreck - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE — A Spokane woman in in an area hospital after being severely injured in a vehicle crash on Friday just before 11 p.m., officials said in a news release.

Idaho State Police troopers believe a Nissan was heading west on I-90 “at a high rate of speed,” when it collided with a Jeep Cherokee, also travelling west. The Nissan was driven by a 24-year-old man from Spokane, Washington.

The Jeep was driven by a 31-year-old woman. There was also a passenger in the Jeep — a 29-year-old man, also from Spokane, police said.

The woman was transported via air ambulance to an area hospital. Officials said her injuries were life-threatening. Her passenger was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance.

“His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” officials said in the news release.

The man driving the Nissan was arrested on probable cause for impaired driving. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail.

Both directions of I-90 were blocked for about three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved, create a safe landing zone for the air ambulance and investigate the crash.

The incident is still being investigated by the Idaho State Police.