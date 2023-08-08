Woman killed after semi pulling cars crashes and catches fire in western Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 9:25 p.m. on US95 at milepost 211, just north of Riggins.

A 1995 International tractor-trailer pulling a car hauler trailer with four vehicles driven by a 62 year-old male from Nez Perce. The semi was traveling northbound on US95 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a southbound 2022 Chevy Trax head on. The driver of the Chevy was a 54-year-old female from Whitebird.

The International, along with the trailer and cars, caught fire. The Chevy traveled down a steep embankment and came to rest.

The driver of the International was able to escape the vehicle and had minor injuries. The driver of the Chevy was transported via ground ambulance to an area hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. Her next of kin has been notified.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four and a half hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.