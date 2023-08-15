Woman killed in Idaho Falls rollover crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday at approximately 11:18 p.m., near 3050 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.

A 2023 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 41-year-old female from Rigby was traveling northbound on Lindsay Blvd. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, landing on its top.

The driver was wearing a seat belt. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Falls Police Department.