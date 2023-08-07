Woman shot, three people arrested following argument in Roberts - East Idaho News

ROBERTS — A woman was injured and three people were taken into custody following a shooting Sunday night in Roberts.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 650 North and 2858 East around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they learned an argument had occurred between two people and both parties pulled out firearms, according to a news release.

A man fired his gun and shot a 38-year-old woman. She was treated for two gunshot wounds and released, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman, a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old were arrested. Their names have not been released.

Roberts and Lewisville Fire, Menan and Rigby Quick Response and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the scene.