5 people hospitalized, 3 arrested in Friday night brawl - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Five people were taken to the hospital on Friday evening after a brawl in Kate Curley Park in Idaho Falls, according to police.

A caller reported “a large fight” at the park on 10th Street in Idaho Falls around 8:51 p.m., Lt. John Lasher of the Idaho Falls Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com.

When police arrived on the scene, they reportedly found 10 to 15 people actively fighting.

“Five people ended up going to the hospital,” Lasher said.

At this time, it is unknown if weapons were used during the altercation.

Three people were arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Kamron Russell, 21, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery. Taja Floyd, a 19-year-old woman, is being charged with violating a court order. Heather Booth, 24, has been charged with possession of marijuana.

Lasher noted more arrests may be made as the investigation into the incident progresses.