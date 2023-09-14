Chubbuck man involved in 2 high-speed chases to spend a minimum of 5 years in prison - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who escaped two separate high-speed chases has been sentenced to prison after entering guilty pleas to seven felony charges.

Christian Lee McBee, 26, pleaded guilty to fleeing an officer, acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, eight additional felonies, three misdemeanors and three persistent violator enhancements have been dismissed, court records show.

At a Monday sentencing hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced him to prison sentences of five to 14 years, five to 10 years, five to seven years and five years to be served concurrently.

McBee was arrested last September after twice evading police pursuit. He was connected to the high-speed chases and two stolen vehicles when one of the officers involved in one of the chases matched him to an image taken from surveillance footage of a fraudulent purchase at a local convenience store.

One month later, he was linked to a string of vehicle burglaries.

In addition to a prison sentence of five to 14 years — with 327 days credit for time served — McBee has been ordered to pay $7,108.50 in fees and fines. Upon release from prison, his driver’s license will be suspended for two years.