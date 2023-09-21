Country singer, 'The Voice' runner-up Emily Ann Roberts answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Emily Ann Roberts made a name for herself on Blake Shelton’s team on ‘The Voice’ before she’d even graduated from high school. Since 2015, she has played the coveted Grand Ole Opry stage 16 times and racked up more than 19 million streams of her music.

Emily Ann’s debut album “Can’t Hide Country” comes out Friday and she agreed to chat with me! Here are the questions I asked her:

When did you know you wanted to be a singer?

What has been the coolest moment of your singing career thus far?

Do you ever get stage fright and what do you do to overcome it?

If you could perform with anyone in the world, who would you choose?

I live in Idaho. Have you ever been here and tried our famous potatoes – and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Can you share a piece of advice that’s helped you in your life that might help me and our viewers?

Can you share a piece of advice that's helped you in your life that might help me and our viewers?

