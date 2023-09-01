Feeding Frenzy: La Casita Mexican Food wins best new entree with Spicy Pork Paradise - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — We start our 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair Feeding Frenzy at La Casita Mexican Food.

La Casita won best new entree at Thursday’s food judging with their Spicy Pork Paradise — a quesabirria taco plate with two tacos, rice, onions, cilantro and consomme. The tacos are among the tastiest things presented at the food judging, and the rice is just as flavorful (we recommend you pour your leftover consomme on the rice after you’re done dipping your tacos).

There are many other Mexican classics available at La Casita — including burritos, nachos and carne asada fries. They also make chocolate kabobs, which are pieces of fruit, dipped in chocolate and served on a skewer.

La Casita is located in the back corner of the food area, near the covered picnic tables. They are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily throughout fair week.