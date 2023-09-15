Here's who is running for office in St. Anthony, Island Park, Ashton, Teton and Newdale - East Idaho News

Here’s who is running for office in St. Anthony, Island Park, Ashton, Teton and NewdalePublished at | Updated at
FREMONT COUNTY — Election season is coming up, and Fremont County will have a few city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.
We’re tracking races in Ashton, St. Anthony, Parker, Island Park, Teton, Newdale, Warm River and Drummond. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those Fremont County cities.
Ashton
Mayor
- Tom Mattingly (incumbent)
- Sheryl Hill
City Council (two seats available)
Jerry Funk is not running for re-election
- Rachel D. Hatton
- Nate Finley
- Teresa Hansen (incumbent)
St. Anthony
City Council (three seats available)
- Tessa Schuldies (incombent)
- John Sanders
- Russ Rubert (incumbent)
- Audra Vanderlinden (incumbent)
Parker
City Council (two seats available)
- Incumbents John Diak, Laura Hefta and Todd Hendreks are not running for re-election.
- Heidi M. Pehl
- Gabe Wilson
- Carson Crapo
- Shanina Rhodehouse
Island Park
Mayor
- Mike Bogden (incumbent)
- Bruce Ard
City Council (two seats available)
SEAT 4
- Rich Paini (incumbent)
SEAT 3
Incumbent Devin Beard is not running for re-election.
- Jodi Stiehl
- Laurie Augustin
Teton
City Council (two seats available)
- Matt Grover (incumbent)
- Scott Rinehart (incumbent)
Newdale
Mayor
- Chad Stevens (incumbent)
City Council (three seats available)
- Kevin Van Wagner (incumbent)
- Raymonda Furness (incumbent)
Drummond
City Council (three seats available)
Incumbents Shelby Hill, Saeco Hill and Wilma Miller are not seeking re-election.
- John Hunter
Warm River
Mayor
- Lonnie Allen (incumbent)
City Council (two seats available)
- Justin Allen (incumbent)
- Megan Allen (incumbent)