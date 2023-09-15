Here's who is running for office in St. Anthony, Island Park, Ashton, Teton and Newdale - East Idaho News

FREMONT COUNTY — Election season is coming up, and Fremont County will have a few city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

We’re tracking races in Ashton, St. Anthony, Parker, Island Park, Teton, Newdale, Warm River and Drummond. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those Fremont County cities.

Ashton

Mayor

Tom Mattingly (incumbent)

Sheryl Hill

City Council (two seats available)

Jerry Funk is not running for re-election

Rachel D. Hatton

Nate Finley

Teresa Hansen (incumbent)

St. Anthony

City Council (three seats available)

Tessa Schuldies (incombent)

John Sanders

Russ Rubert (incumbent)

Audra Vanderlinden (incumbent)

Parker

City Council (two seats available)

Incumbents John Diak, Laura Hefta and Todd Hendreks are not running for re-election. Heidi M. Pehl

Gabe Wilson

Carson Crapo

Shanina Rhodehouse

Island Park

Mayor

Mike Bogden (incumbent)

Bruce Ard

City Council (two seats available)

SEAT 4

Rich Paini (incumbent)

SEAT 3

Incumbent Devin Beard is not running for re-election.

Jodi Stiehl

Laurie Augustin

Teton

City Council (two seats available)

Matt Grover (incumbent)

Scott Rinehart (incumbent)

Newdale

Mayor

Chad Stevens (incumbent)

City Council (three seats available)

Kevin Van Wagner (incumbent)

Raymonda Furness (incumbent)

Drummond

City Council (three seats available)

Incumbents Shelby Hill, Saeco Hill and Wilma Miller are not seeking re-election.

John Hunter

Warm River

Mayor

Lonnie Allen (incumbent)

City Council (two seats available)