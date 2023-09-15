 Here's who is running for office in St. Anthony, Island Park, Ashton, Teton and Newdale - East Idaho News
Here’s who is running for office in St. Anthony, Island Park, Ashton, Teton and Newdale

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

FREMONT COUNTY — Election season is coming up, and Fremont County will have a few city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

We’re tracking races in Ashton, St. Anthony, Parker, Island Park, Teton, Newdale, Warm River and Drummond. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those Fremont County cities. 

Ashton

Mayor

  • Tom Mattingly (incumbent)
  • Sheryl Hill

City Council (two seats available)

Jerry Funk is not running for re-election

  • Rachel D. Hatton
  • Nate Finley
  • Teresa Hansen (incumbent)

St. Anthony

City Council (three seats available)

  • Tessa Schuldies (incombent)
  • John Sanders
  • Russ Rubert (incumbent)
  • Audra Vanderlinden (incumbent)

Parker

City Council (two seats available)

    Incumbents John Diak, Laura Hefta and Todd Hendreks are not running for re-election.

  • Heidi M. Pehl
  • Gabe Wilson
  • Carson Crapo
  • Shanina Rhodehouse

Island Park

Mayor

  • Mike Bogden (incumbent)
  • Bruce Ard

City Council (two seats available)

SEAT 4

  • Rich Paini (incumbent)

SEAT 3

Incumbent Devin Beard is not running for re-election.

  • Jodi Stiehl
  • Laurie Augustin

Teton

City Council (two seats available)

  • Matt Grover (incumbent)
  • Scott Rinehart (incumbent)

Newdale

Mayor

  • Chad Stevens (incumbent)

City Council (three seats available)

  • Kevin Van Wagner (incumbent)
  • Raymonda Furness (incumbent)

Drummond

City Council (three seats available)

Incumbents Shelby Hill, Saeco Hill and Wilma Miller are not seeking re-election.

  • John Hunter

Warm River

Mayor

  • Lonnie Allen (incumbent)

City Council (two seats available)

  • Justin Allen (incumbent)
  • Megan Allen (incumbent)

