Here's who's running for city positions in Malad City, Montpelier - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Election Day 2023 is quickly approaching, and several city positions will be up for grabs.
Here are the candidates for city positions in Malad City and Montpelier to be filled on Nov. 7.
Malad City
Mayor
- Joan Hawkins (incumbent)
City Council (two seats)
- Jaime Olsen (incumbent)
- Lance Tripp (incumbent)
- Justin Schwartz
Montpelier
City Council (three seats)
- Dan Fisher (incumbent)
- Bobbi Leonhardt (incumbent)
- Travis Chaffin
- Ray Henry