Here's who's running for city positions in Malad City, Montpelier - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Election Day 2023 is quickly approaching, and several city positions will be up for grabs.

Here are the candidates for city positions in Malad City and Montpelier to be filled on Nov. 7.

Malad City

Mayor

Joan Hawkins (incumbent)

City Council (two seats)

Jaime Olsen (incumbent)

Lance Tripp (incumbent)

Justin Schwartz

Montpelier

City Council (three seats)