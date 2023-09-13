 Here's who's running for city positions in Malad City, Montpelier - East Idaho News
East Idaho Elects

Here’s who’s running for city positions in Malad City, Montpelier

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Montpelier
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

BLACKFOOT — Election Day 2023 is quickly approaching, and several city positions will be up for grabs.

Here are the candidates for city positions in Malad City and Montpelier to be filled on Nov. 7.

Malad City

Mayor

  • Joan Hawkins (incumbent)

City Council (two seats)

  • Jaime Olsen (incumbent)
  • Lance Tripp (incumbent)
  • Justin Schwartz

Montpelier

City Council (three seats)

  • Dan Fisher (incumbent)
  • Bobbi Leonhardt (incumbent)
  • Travis Chaffin
  • Ray Henry

SUBMIT A CORRECTION