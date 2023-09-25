Idaho governor schedules next Capital for a Day in Lemhi County’s Carmen - East Idaho News

CARMEN (Idaho Capital Sun) — In an effort to bring state government to rural Idaho residents, Gov. Brad Little has scheduled his latest Capital for a Day event on Thursday in Lemhi County’s Carmen, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nancy M. Cummings Research, Extension and Education Center, located at 16 Hot Springs Ranch Road.

Residents are encouraged to ask questions, share opinions and seek answers from state agencies at the event, which is held monthly in a different location.

State officials joining Little include:

Department of Environmental Quality Deputy Director Kristin Ryan

Department of Fish and Game Director Jim Fredericks

Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller

Department of Water Resources Director Mat Weaver

Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Lloyd Knight

Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes

Office of Species Conservation Administrator Mike Edmondson

“This event will give the good people of Lemhi County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them,” Little said in the press release.

In 2023, Little has also held Capital for a Day events in St. Maries, Malad, Weiser and Gooding, among others.