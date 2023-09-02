Idaho State ramps up search for president - East Idaho News

Idaho State ramps up search for presidentPublished at
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 31, 2023
Hoping to hire a new Idaho State University president by Dec. 31, the State Board of Education has put together a search committee.
As previously announced, State Board members and Idaho State alums Cally Roach and Cindy Siddoway will co-chair the committee. On Tuesday, the board announced the committee’s 10 other members:
- Stephanie Adams, board member, ISU Alumni Association.
- Colden Baxter, chair, ISU Faculty Senate.
- Art Beary, business and community representative.
- Teresa Conner, dean, ISU College of Health.
- Dave Jeppesen, past chair, ISU Foundation.
- Brian Sagendorf, vice president of operations, representing ISU administration.
- Jessy Sears, president, ISU Staff Council.
- Pauline Thiros, ISU athletic director.
- Claudia Washakie, secretary, Fort Hall Business Council.
- Emma Watts, president, Associated Students of Idaho State University.
“We have a strong committee of ISU stakeholders who care deeply about the institution,” State Board President Linda Clark said in a news release. “Idaho State University has been on a roll these past five years and the next president needs to continue and build on that momentum.”
The State Board also said it had hired the Oak Brook, Ill.-based firm WittKieffer to head the search, at a cost of about $161,700.
Idaho State’s 14th president will succeed Kevin Satterlee, who announced his retirement in June. Satterlee will step down on Dec. 31.