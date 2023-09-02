Idaho State ramps up search for president - East Idaho News

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 31, 2023

Hoping to hire a new Idaho State University president by Dec. 31, the State Board of Education has put together a search committee.

As previously announced, State Board members and Idaho State alums Cally Roach and Cindy Siddoway will co-chair the committee. On Tuesday, the board announced the committee’s 10 other members:

Stephanie Adams, board member, ISU Alumni Association.

Colden Baxter, chair, ISU Faculty Senate.

Art Beary, business and community representative.

Teresa Conner, dean, ISU College of Health.

Dave Jeppesen, past chair, ISU Foundation.

Brian Sagendorf, vice president of operations, representing ISU administration.

Jessy Sears, president, ISU Staff Council.

Pauline Thiros, ISU athletic director.

Claudia Washakie, secretary, Fort Hall Business Council.

Emma Watts, president, Associated Students of Idaho State University.

“We have a strong committee of ISU stakeholders who care deeply about the institution,” State Board President Linda Clark said in a news release. “Idaho State University has been on a roll these past five years and the next president needs to continue and build on that momentum.”

The State Board also said it had hired the Oak Brook, Ill.-based firm WittKieffer to head the search, at a cost of about $161,700.

Idaho State’s 14th president will succeed Kevin Satterlee, who announced his retirement in June. Satterlee will step down on Dec. 31.