 Idaho State ramps up search for president - East Idaho News
Education

Idaho State ramps up search for president

  Published at

Kevin Richert, IdahoEdNews.org

ISU campus
Idaho State University campus | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 31, 2023

Hoping to hire a new Idaho State University president by Dec. 31, the State Board of Education has put together a search committee.

As previously announced, State Board members and Idaho State alums Cally Roach and Cindy Siddoway will co-chair the committee. On Tuesday, the board announced the committee’s 10 other members:

  • Stephanie Adams, board member, ISU Alumni Association.
  • Colden Baxter, chair, ISU Faculty Senate.
  • Art Beary, business and community representative.
  • Teresa Conner, dean, ISU College of Health.
  • Dave Jeppesen, past chair, ISU Foundation.
  • Brian Sagendorf, vice president of operations, representing ISU administration.
  • Jessy Sears, president, ISU Staff Council.
  • Pauline Thiros, ISU athletic director.
  • Claudia Washakie, secretary, Fort Hall Business Council.
  • Emma Watts, president, Associated Students of Idaho State University.

“We have a strong committee of ISU stakeholders who care deeply about the institution,” State Board President Linda Clark said in a news release. “Idaho State University has been on a roll these past five years and the next president needs to continue and build on that momentum.”

The State Board also said it had hired the Oak Brook, Ill.-based firm WittKieffer to head the search, at a cost of about $161,700.

Idaho State’s 14th president will succeed Kevin Satterlee, who announced his retirement in June. Satterlee will step down on Dec. 31.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION