Law enforcement town hall to be held in Ucon - East Idaho News

UCON — Local law enforcement leadership will host a town hall forum for residents of Ucon and the north side of Bonneville County on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Ucon City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Bonneville County Sherrif Sam Hulse, Ucon Chief of Police Jake Fulmer, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal will answer questions from local citizens about issues related to law enforcement and crime in the area.

“This is a chance for local citizens to discuss crime and law enforcement issues with those who are directly accountable for the public safety of our community,” explained Neal.

This is the fifth town hall forum held in Bonneville County to allow for local input and questions concerning these topics.

Everyone is welcome to attend.