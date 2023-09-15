Man killed, 2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into semi in Jerome County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday at approximately 2 a.m. on Interstate 84 at milepost 200.5 in Jerome County.

A 2016 Freightliner semi-truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Denver, Colorado, was traveling westbound, and crossed into the eastbound lanes, where he struck a 2018 Volvo semi-truck, driven by a 53-year-old man from Burbank, Illinois.

The driver of the Freightliner succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Volvo and his passenger, a 48-year-old male, of Chicago, Illinois, were transported to local hospitals by ground ambulance. The driver of the Volvo was wearing his seatbelt.

The eastbound lanes are currently blocked.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.