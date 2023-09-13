Pocatello approves bond measure to restore Highland High - East Idaho News

POCATELLO (Idaho Ed News) — Pocatello voters will see a $45 million bond measure on their ballots this November, following a vote from the school board Tuesday evening. The bond is the district’s plan to fund the restoration of Highland High School, which took significant damage from a structural fire in April.

The $45 million proposal is a 15-year bond. The expected tax burden is $39 per $100,000 in taxable value. However, according to the approved bond resolution, the district expects a property tax relief payment in excess of the annual bond payment, bringing the estimated burden down to $0.

The district’s existing levy would likely still cost local taxpayers.

The proposed bond would fund renovations and enhancements to Highland High, which lost its gymnasium, music and orchestra rooms, and cafeteria in the April fire. Highland is currently operating, but with the fire damage, the district had to instate some workarounds, including moving some classes off campus and reorganizing the front end of the school to create a makeshift cafeteria space.

The bond would cover repairs for damaged facilities, construction costs, expansions and enhancements to the gymnasium and auditorium, and additions and improvements to the gym.

District trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to float the bond measure on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Nampa voters will also see a ballot measure

On Aug. 30, Nampa trustees approved a $29.56 million supplemental levy for voters consideration in November. The proposal would cover a range of district costs, from salaries to technology costs to sports complexes.

The levy proposal would cost taxpayers $14.78 million per year for two years, averaging to about $72 per $100,000 in taxable value annually. It would replace and up the district’s existing levy, which is currently costs taxpayers $59 per $100,000.

If approved, the measure would cover:

$3,300,000 in continued salaries

$1,200,000 in supplemental salaries

$2 million in curriculum costs

$2 million in technology costs

$2 million in maintenance projects

$1.5 million for football turf

$1 million for tennis/track

$600,000 for activities

$500,000 for security costs

$350,000 for transportation

$150,000 for early childhood education

Voters will see the measure on the Nov. 7 ballot.