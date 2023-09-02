Police searching for man who robbed bank in American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in American Falls Friday afternoon.

The armed robbery occurred at The Bank of Commerce at 590 Tyhee Avenue around 4:05 p.m., according to a news release from the American Falls Police Department. Officers and deputies with the Power County Sheriff’s Office responded.

“The suspect fled the bank on foot west on Roosevelt Street,” the release says. “The suspect is described to be in his late 40s to early 50s. The suspect is

approximately 5’10 with a heavy build. The suspect was wearing a dark hat, sunglasses, grey mask, with a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.”

Officers ask anyone with information to call the American Falls Police Department at (208) 226-5922.