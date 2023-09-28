 St. Anthony home destroyed in fire - East Idaho News

St. Anthony home destroyed in fire

Mary Boyle

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

St.Anthony Fire Main
Authorities respond to the house fire in St. Anthony Wednesday evening. | Courtesy Gregg Cummings

ST. ANTHONY — A St. Anthony home is a total loss after a house fire tore through it Wednesday evening.

South Fremont Fire Department and Madison Fire Department both responded to the fire, which was reported just before 7 p.m., according to St. Anthony dispatcher Kurt Turner.

When crews arrived at the trailer park near Point S in St. Anthony, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

St.Anthony Fire 2
The fire started with the car parked next to the home. | Courtesy Gregg Cummings

The owner of the home told officials he was in the house when he “heard a noise.” He went outside to investigate and found his car in flames, Turner told EastIdahoNews.com.

It is unclear how the car caught fire.

The blaze quickly spread to the home. At one point, the flames threatened a neighboring residence.

“It was fairly close to catching the neighbor’s trailer on fire,” Turner said. “The skirting was melting.”

A firefighter sprayed water under the second home so it didn’t ignite.

No injuries were reported.

The home and the vehicle are both total losses, Turner said.

Aftermath
The car and the home are a complete loss. | Courtesy Gregg Cummings

