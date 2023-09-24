Thousands attend first day of Idaho Falls Look Up Tour with Will Graham - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Billy Graham Evangelical Association.

IDAHO FALLS – About 2,400 people attended the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour with Will Graham Saturday at the Mountain American Center. The opening day of the weekend-long event featured two separate outreaches — KidzFest for children, and Student Night for teens and young people.

Both events included messages from Will Graham, and free concerts from Rend Collective, a Christian folk rock worship band originating from Northern Ireland. The Dove Award-nominated group is well known for their unique sound and their hit songs, including Build Your Kingdom Here and My Lighthouse.

“Each person here is hand-made in the image of God. That is how much God loves you. You were created to have a relationship with Him,” said Graham on Saturday night, speaking from John 3. “You can only fulfill your purpose when you surrender your life into God’s hands.”

RELATED | Billy Graham’s grandson inviting locals to ‘Look Up’ in eastern Idaho this weekend

Between the two events, more than 350 people responded to the invitation to make a commitment to Jesus.

Sunday’s program begins at 5 p.m. at the Mountain America Center, and will feature music by Latin worship leader Christine D’Clario and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter David Crowder.